Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man sentenced for delivery of heroin
CrimeWatch NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Man sentenced for delivery of heroin

Yazmin RodriguezBy Dec 20, 2019, 14:59 pm

48
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Prosecuting Attorney announces that on December 18, 2019 Michael J. Brellahan was sentenced to 6 (six) years in prison for the felony offense of Conspiracy to Deliver Heroin.

During the months of May to July 2018, law enforcement officers investigated illegal drug trafficking in the Scarbro area of Fayette County. The investigation revealed communication between Greg Coleman and Brellahan to set up purchases of heroin for redistribution. On October 25, 2019, Brellahan admitted to conspiring with Coleman to redistribute heroin in Fayette County.
This crime was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth K. Campbell.

Previous PostMan sentence after beating and threatening to kill girlfriend
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X