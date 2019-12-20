Man sentenced for delivery of heroin

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Prosecuting Attorney announces that on December 18, 2019 Michael J. Brellahan was sentenced to 6 (six) years in prison for the felony offense of Conspiracy to Deliver Heroin.

During the months of May to July 2018, law enforcement officers investigated illegal drug trafficking in the Scarbro area of Fayette County. The investigation revealed communication between Greg Coleman and Brellahan to set up purchases of heroin for redistribution. On October 25, 2019, Brellahan admitted to conspiring with Coleman to redistribute heroin in Fayette County.

This crime was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth K. Campbell.