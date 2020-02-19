Man sentenced after violating probation

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery T. Mauzy announces that on February 20, 2020, Larry McCommack, was sentenced to serve between 2 and 10 years in prison after violating the terms of his previously granted probation.

On February 7, 2017, McCommack sold Subutex to a confidential informant near Boomer. On February 8, 2017, McCommack sold Subutex to a confidential informant near Smithers. On December 11, 2017 the defendant pled guilty to two counts of delivery of Subutex.

This crime was investigated by members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and prosecuted by Fayette County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Campbell.