Man sentence after beating and threatening to kill girlfriend

Yazmin RodriguezBy Dec 20, 2019, 15:03 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Prosecuting Attorney announces that on November 4, 2019, Daemian L. Thompson, age 34 of Oak Hill, pled guilty to unlawful assault, a felony, and destruction of property, a misdemeanor.

On November 29, 2018, Thompson attacked his girlfriend in their residence located in Mt. Hope. Thompson slapped, choked, and punched his girlfriend. She was able to flee the residence; however, Thompson followed her and threatened to kill her and her family while on the way to her parent’s home in another county. When she refused to come back with him, he returned to the Mt. Hope residence and filmed himself destroying her clothes and a television.

At the time of these crimes, Thompson was on bond for unrelated felony charges. On December 18, 2019, Chief Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. sentenced Thompson to one to five years in prison for unlawful assault and to one year in jail for destruction of property.

These crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Crane.

