Man seeks signatures for petition on capital punishment for pedophiles resulting in death

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Man seeks signatures for a petition on capital punishment for pedophiles and child abuse resulting in death. Because of the alarming number of child abuse cases lately. one man has started a petition to change to the law.

The petition says that any adult found of sexually abusing a child or child neglect resulting in death should be put to death themselves.

“The purpose of my petition is to hopefully bring back capital punishment in the state of West Virginia, and possibly even the entire nation for people who are found guilty without a doubt of pedophilia for a child under the age you know 12 or 13,” said Barkley.

William Barkley who started the petition wants enough signatures to reach the governer.