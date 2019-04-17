Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Responsibe For Multiple Thefts Arrested

Yazmin Rodriguez Apr 17, 2019, 10:05 am

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- After an extensive investigation conducted by Mercer County Sheriffs Office, a man is facing multiple burglary and theft charges.

Frankie Mason is the person responsible for the rash of thefts in and around the Burgin area. Nearly $10,000 worth of property has been recovered so far. The case remains open with additional arrests pending.

Mason is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. He will also face charges out of Boyle County for the same type of offenses.

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

