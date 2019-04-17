Man Responsibe For Multiple Thefts Arrested

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- After an extensive investigation conducted by Mercer County Sheriffs Office, a man is facing multiple burglary and theft charges.
Frankie Mason is the person responsible for the rash of thefts in and around the Burgin area. Nearly $10,000 worth of property has been recovered so far. The case remains open with additional arrests pending.
Mason is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. He will also face charges out of Boyle County for the same type of offenses.