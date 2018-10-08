FeaturedNewsWatchState
Man pleads guilty to stalking women at West Virginia college
By Daniella HankeyOct 08, 2018, 10:17 am
3
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted sex offender has pleaded guilty to stalking women at a West Virginia college.
40-year-old Michael David Hankins pleaded guilty Friday as part of a deal and was sentenced to six months in prison.
Officials say Hankins was arrested last month when caught on video chasing a female Marshall University student.
A criminal complaint says university police responded to a report of stalking and found Hankins, whose identity was confirmed by the victim.
Video shows Hankins following the woman in his car and then leaving the car to chase her. She escaped by entering a school building.
Hankins was charged with stalking in 2013 and was reported to campus police last year for similar activity.
He is a convicted sex offender in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-