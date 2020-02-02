Man on probation arrested for drugs, attacking officer

Kassie Simmons
PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police arrested a man in violation of his probation after allegedly finding him with a fistful of crack cocaine.

Sgt. Justin Faris tells WOAY that around 3 p.m. yesterday, he spotted Christopher Wilborn, 44, driving in a blue Jeep in Princeton. Faris knew Wilborn from previous encounters and was aware that he did not have a valid driver’s license, so he pullled Wilborn over.

During the traffic stop, Faris says Wilborn refused to listen to commands. After other officers arrived, Faris spotted a bag of crack cocaine that Wilborn was allegedly attempting to hide in his fist. During his arrest, Wilborn tried to flee the scene and attacked an officer.

He was arrested without injury for several charges, including assault on a police officer and possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine. He was on probation from a previous charge for delivering drugs.

Wilborn is at Southern Regional Jail and could potentially spend over 45 years behind bars.

