Man on Detroit’s ‘Most Wanted List’ arrested in W.Va.

Tyler BarkerBy May 02, 2019, 09:56 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man on Detroit’s Most Wanted List has been arrested in West Virginia.

Police in Huntington say Michael Christian Hopkins was arrested Wednesday and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Hopkins also goes by the name Robert Pace and has an original charge of home invasion.

A news release from the Huntington Police Department says Hopkins in being held pending an extradition hearing to Detroit.

Detectives stopped Hopkins and another man leaving a house in Huntington while executing a search warrant. A small amount of marijuana was found inside the home as well as various kinds of firearm ammunition.

It’s unclear if Hopkins has a lawyer.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

