CrimeWatch

Man Leads Police On High Speed Chase Through Fayette & Nicholas Counties

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 03, 2019, 13:33 pm

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A Nicholas County man is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase, striking a police cruiser.  Speeds exceeded 100 mph.

According to police, Patrolman Wickline, observed, a silver Chevrolet Impala 2022 swerving back and forth from the center line to the white line.  When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle traveled eastbound on route 60 going at high rates of speed and the driver continued to ignore emergency lights and sirens.  The driver, Dakota Yates, 18, continued to drive erratic and left route 60 turning north on route 19 in Hick.  Yates traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Yates ended up driving into Nicholas county on old route 19 failing to stop at two stop signs before turning back onto route 19 north towards Summersville.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department and the Summersville Police Department assisted the Ansted Police in stopping Yates.  Yates ran into the median to travel back southbound on 19.  Yates struck a Summersville Police Cruiser but continued southbound traveling at a high rate of speed.  Eventually, the driver stopped and was taken into custody.

Yates told authorities he was really sorry and that the reason he ran was because he was only driving on a learner’s permit.

Yates is charged with destruction of property, failure to signal change in course, failure to keep right, fleeing, fleeing in a vehicle, and speeding.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

