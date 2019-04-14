Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Leads Multiple Police Departments On High Speed Chase

Apr 13, 2019

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has just been arrested after fleeing from officers and leaving multiple departments on a high speed chase.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers in Mount Hope attempted to pull over Tim Wooline for speeding who then began to flee. The high speed chase began in Mount Hope and ended in Oak Hill when Wooline lost control of his car and wrecked it. During the chase, Wooline ran several cars off the road.

Officers from Mount Hope, Fayetteville and Oak Hill were involved. Once officers apprehended Wooline, he tried to fight them off causing the officers to use their tasers. Wooline is currently in custody and being charged with multiple felonies.

Stay with News Watch for developing details.

