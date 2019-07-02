Man leads Deputies on high speed chase with 2-year-old inside car

ECCLES, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after leading deputies on a high speed chase with his 2-year-old son in the car.

According to court documents, a Raleigh County Deputy pulled over Keith Lusk of Fairdale on July 1, 2019. Lusk became irate stating he didn’t want to go to jail because his license was revoked. Lusk refused to exit the vehicle an put the vehicle in drive. Lusk passed traffic traveling approximately 80 mph, while other vehicles had to abruptly run off the road to avoid being struck.

During the pursuit, Lusk’s 2-year-old child was in the back seat. The pursuit went from Eccles on Harper Road to the Fairdale area.

Lusk entered Crab Apple Lane when he exited the vehicle and proceeded to flee on foot. The deputy was able to catch Lusk in a creek and arrest him.

Lusk is charged with driving while revoked for DUI 3rd offense, child neglect resulting in injury, fleeing with reckless indifference, driving while suspended, improper registration, obstructing, and fleeing a police officer on foot. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.