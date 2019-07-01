Man Leads Deputies On Chase Through Raleigh And Fayette Counties

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Raliegh County man is facing numerous charges after an early morning pursuit in Fayette and Raleigh Counties.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, in the early morning hours on Sunday, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed through the construction zone on U.S. Route 19 in Glen Jean. When the Deputy attempted to stop this vehicle, it led him on a chase into Raliegh County, onto the WV Turnpike and finally back into Fayette County in the community of Pax. The operator of the motorcycle lost control and overturned the bike. He was quickly apprehended after a short foot chase.

The Deputy was able to locate over $1,000 in cash, a number of pills and what is believed to be heroin/fentanyl. Also found was a Smith & Wesson handgun equipped with a laser sight and two magazines, along with two cell phones.

Zachary Scott Foley, 31 of Crab Orchard, was taken for medical treatment immediately following his apprehension. He will be facing numerous charges including felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm (convicted felon), among other things. Foley will be arraigned soon after his medical release.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy J.W. Clemins of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. He was assisted on scene by the Mount Hope Police Department.