Man Killed Teen Grandson, Says It Was Self-Defense

Yazmin Rodriguez Jun 19, 2019, 10:13 am

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of fatally shooting his 19-year-old grandson while on the phone with authorities.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets that 78-year-old Richard Lipscomb killed Griffin Lipscomb early Monday after calling 911 to report a fight. The cause and nature of the fight is unclear.

Deputies responded to the Elkview home where the men lived together, and the surviving Lipscomb told deputies he killed his grandson in self-defense. Other people were present at the time and witnessed the shooting.

An official cause of death is pending an autopsy. An investigation is ongoing. The Kanawha County prosecutor’s office will determine if charges should be filed.

