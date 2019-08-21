Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Name Released Of Man Killed In ATV Accident

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 21, 2019, 09:49 am

UPDATE: MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Deputies have released the name of the man killed in an ATV accident.

On 08-20-2019 Corporal Blevins with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single ATV accident on old US 52 near Iaeger. Deputies found Henry Carl Brewster to be deceased. Henry Brewster from the Avondale area of McDowell County appeared to have struck a tree causing the accident. Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor.

—————————-

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man is dead after an ATV accident on Old Route 52 near Ieager.

According to McDowell County deputies, the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on August 20, 2019.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, but we do know he was a white male.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

