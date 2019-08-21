UPDATE: Name Released Of Man Killed In ATV Accident

UPDATE: MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Deputies have released the name of the man killed in an ATV accident.

On 08-20-2019 Corporal Blevins with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single ATV accident on old US 52 near Iaeger. Deputies found Henry Carl Brewster to be deceased. Henry Brewster from the Avondale area of McDowell County appeared to have struck a tree causing the accident. Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man is dead after an ATV accident on Old Route 52 near Ieager.

According to McDowell County deputies, the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on August 20, 2019.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, but we do know he was a white male.