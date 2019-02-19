Man Is In Jail After Trying To Solicit Minor For Sex

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On February 15, 2019, Ronnie Ray Matney Jr. of Glenwood Mobile Home Park was arrested at his residence on charges of Soliciting a Minor via Computer.

On December 24, 2018, Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; the Cybertip was assigned for investigation by the WV Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This Cybertip indicated that Mr. Matney was having inappropriate electronic communication with a juvenile female resident of the State of Indiana.

Detective Sommers then obtained Facebook Messenger records which indicated that Matney had communicated with a juvenile Facebook user from November 2, 2018 to November 5, 2018, and repeatedly requested inappropriate photographs and suggested sexual encounters. Indiana law enforcement officers verified the other party to these electronic communications was a 15-year-old female Indiana resident.

Ronnie Ray Matney is charged with Soliciting a Minor via Computer, which carries a possible 2 to 10 year in the penitentiary, and Use of Obscene Matter with Intend to Seduce a Minor (First Offense), which carries up to 5 years in the penitentiary. He is currently housed in the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $20,000.00 bond.