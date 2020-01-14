Man is in jail after he allegedly beat, stabbed, and hit a woman with his car

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after he allegedly beat and stabbed a woman over the course of a weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, police were contacted to pick a woman up in the Pineville area. She told police that Jonathan Lee Cook had beat her and stabbed her over the weekend back in October. The victim stated that on Friday, October 11, 2019, she was taken to Kopperston, WV, where Cook punched her several times in the head. When she tried to fight back, he stabbed her with a knife. The victim said that Cook took her clothes off and left her in a mine holler. Cook came back to get her, held her at gunpoint, and told her to get in the car. After they left the mine holler, Cook took the victim to Mathany, WV, which he hit her some more.

Later that weekend, Cook stopped at the Horse Show Grounds in Wyoming County where he made the victim get out of the car, hit her with the car, which knocked her over the hill. The victim states she doesn’t remember getting back in the car after that, but when she woke up she thought she was in Brier Creek, WV. Cook eventually took the victim to Windom Road in Wyoming County, where he dropped her off.

Police observed several cuts and bruises.

Cook is charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, domestic battery, and brandishing. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 cash-only bond.