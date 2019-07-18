Man Indicted For Murdering A Summers County Man Over Drugs

UPDATE: SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man has been indicted by a grand jury for murder.

Anthony DeVaughan Johnson was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Johnson is accused of murdering Thomas Sanford II on December 18, 2018. The alleged incident happened on Riverside Road in the Meadow Creek area of Summers County. Police found Sanford in the rear bedroom with a gunshot in the upper torso.

An investigation discovered the shooting was over drugs.

——————————

Original Story: December 19, 2018, at 4:00 pm

MEADOW CREEK, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after murdering another man in Summers County over drugs.

On Tuesday, December 18, 2018, State Police were dispatched to Riverside Road in the Meadow Creek area of Summers County in response to a homicide complaint. When the officer arrived, they discovered that the victim, Thomas Sanford II, was found in the rear bedroom and had been fatally shot in the upper torso.

After a lengthy investigation, it was discovered Anthony D. Johnson was involved in an altercation with the victim related to drug sales and criminal drug activity. The altercation escalated in the home and resulted in Johnson shooting the victim with a small handgun.

Johnson was later located in Raleigh County and arrested in reference to an active felony capias. During the arrest, Johnson provided a statement in which he admitted to being at the location at the time of the death of the victim. At the time of the arrest, numerous drugs were present.

Johnson is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.