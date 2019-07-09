Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Indicted For Allegedly Embezzling Thousands Of Dollars From USDA Office In Mercer County

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 09, 2019, 12:10 pm

67
0

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A man has been indicted after he allegedly embezzled 20,000 dollars from a USDA office in Mercer County.

According to officials, Nathan Delimont is facing a long list of charges after allegedly stealing from the Wood Education and Resource Center, which is a United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service facility, located in Princeton.  The alleged crimes took places from around July 2017 and lasted until December of 2017.  Delimont used his government credit card to receive cash advances five different times, totaling around 1,524 dollars for personal use. Delimont also removed lawn equipment and pawned it off, totaling over 15,000 dollars. Delimont also purchased copper for personal use totaling over 21,000 dollars.

The total value Delimont allegedly stole and embezzled was more than 20,000 dollars.

 

Tyler Barker

