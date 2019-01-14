Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Man In Jail After Touching Two Women On The Buttocks at Sam’s Club
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Man In Jail After Touching Two Women On The Buttocks at Sam’s Club

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 14, 2019, 11:29 am

135
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after he inappropriately touched two females on the buttocks at Sam’s Club.

According to court documents, Police responded to Sam’s Club on Sunday, January 13, 2019, about a disturbance.  When police arrived they spoke to two female victims who they say, Justin Young, touched them on their buttocks.  Once he touched one of the victim’s buttocks, he then stated he was sorry.

Security footage shows Young touching the two females.   Young initially said he had not intentionally made contact with either victim. Late on, he said he accidentally touched both victims on their buttocks’.

Young went on to say that he was an undercover CIA agent and that he was currently running from a hit man. Young stated that he had been to prison multiple times and was not afraid of going back.

Young is charged with sexual abuse and is currently in Southern Regional Jail.

Previous PostAttorney General Morrisey Recognizes Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X