Man In Jail After Touching Two Women On The Buttocks at Sam’s Club

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after he inappropriately touched two females on the buttocks at Sam’s Club.

According to court documents, Police responded to Sam’s Club on Sunday, January 13, 2019, about a disturbance. When police arrived they spoke to two female victims who they say, Justin Young, touched them on their buttocks. Once he touched one of the victim’s buttocks, he then stated he was sorry.

Security footage shows Young touching the two females. Young initially said he had not intentionally made contact with either victim. Late on, he said he accidentally touched both victims on their buttocks’.

Young went on to say that he was an undercover CIA agent and that he was currently running from a hit man. Young stated that he had been to prison multiple times and was not afraid of going back.

Young is charged with sexual abuse and is currently in Southern Regional Jail.