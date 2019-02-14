Man In Jail After Fleeing From Deputies

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man that fled from deputies last night, in the Corliss area, is in jail.

Sheriff Mike Fridley tells us, Wednesday night, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on Loops Road, and that second vehicle fled the scene. Deputies were later able to locate this vehicle on Corliss Road. The suspect vehicle fled from deputies at this point, and was able to make it to the driver’s residence where he was taken into custody.

Larry W. Patton, 64 of Rainelle, was arrested and charged with Fleeing While DUI, 2nd offense DUI, Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department”, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.W. Pierson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.