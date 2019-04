MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One man is dead after a crash involving a pick-up truck and motorcycle.

According to Sgt. K McKenzie, with the West Virginia State Police, Kenneth Mosley Jr., 46, of Peterstown was traveling on 219 southbound at around 1:30 pm on Thursday when he crossed the center line and struck a pick-up truck.

Mosley was transported to Giles Community Hospital where he later passed away.

State Police and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.