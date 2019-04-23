Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Gets Two Life Terms In Slaying Of Estranged Wife And Son

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 23, 2019, 09:33 am

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in the slaying of his estranged wife and her son.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 34-year-old Michael Kennedy was sentenced Monday, having been convicted of first-degree murder last week.

Prosecutors say Kennedy was armed with a shotgun when he entered the couple’s home one night in November 2016. They say he killed Jessica Daugherty and her son Jeremy and fled with Daugherty’s purse.

Security video shows him forcing his way into the couple’s home and leaving with the purse about 51 seconds later. Authorities say the purse held $13,600.

Kennedy was also sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for nighttime burglary by breaking entering. He’s currently serving prison time on an unrelated breaking and entering charge.

 

Yazmin Rodriguez

