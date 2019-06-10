Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man From Princeton Graduates From Basic Training

Tyler Barker Jun 10, 2019

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) -U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas B. Lester graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is a 2018 graduate of Pikeview High School, Princeton, W.Va.

Tyler Barker

