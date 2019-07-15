Man from Beckley graduates from basic military training

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew S. Conway graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Conway is the son of Laurie A. Allison of Melbourne, Fla., and Patrick T. Conway of Beckley, W.Va.

He is a 2017 graduate of Shady Spring High School, Shady Spring, W.Va.