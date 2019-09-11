Man found passed out in Princeton gas station bathroom with drugs

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton police respond to a call of a man who was unresponsive in a locked bathroom.

Earlier this morning, officers responded to the Little General Store on Stafford Drive in reference to an individual who had locked himself in the restroom. Officers were informed that a male subject had entered the bathroom in this facility and remained locked inside for approximately an hour. Upon arrival, officers attempted to verbally get a hold of the male subject inside. Officers received no response at which time officers forced the door open.

Joshua Long was located inside the bathroom unresponsive. Multiple drug paraphernalia items were located around Long. Officers also located (4) individual clear baggies containing what appeared to be cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Princeton Rescue Squad transported Long to Princeton Community Hospital. Princeton Police Department will be obtaining warrants for Joshua Long.