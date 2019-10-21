Man Flown to Hospital after Being Struck by Vehicle

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday night.

Witnesses say Avery Toler, 54, was walking along route 52 around 9:00 p.m. Multiple cars passed Toler before he allegedly stepped into the road and into the path of a vehicle.

He was first rushed to Logan Hospital before being flown to Charleston. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

No arrests have been made, but authorities suspect that it was nothing more than an accident. The incident is still under investigation.