Man finds drugs in child’s bed, wife arrested

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A Craigsville woman is in custody after her husband and father of her child found a syringe and drugs in the house.

On August 24, authorities say James Stewart called police after finding a syringe, plastic bottle and a plastic bag containing what appeared to be meth. He confronted his wife Aleishia Stewart who allegedly has a history of drug abuse.

Mr. Stewart said Aleishia had been left with an infant while allegedly possessing the materials when he was out of town. When he returned home, he claims he caught his wife attempting to hide the items under blankets in a child’s bed. The child was not home at the time of the incident, but the infant sleeps in the bed regularly. He also claims to have found track marks on her.

Officers say Aleishia Stewart claims a man left the drugs behind, saying that Stewart made up his claims and instead found the drugs in the couch and not the child’s bed. She says she also found a second syringe in the couch. Stewart later changed his story to match his wife’s, but after an investigation, authorities determined his initial story was truthful.

Authorities arrested Aleishia upon discovering she allowed illegal drugs to enter her home and stored them in a child’s bed, posing a risk of contamination to the child.