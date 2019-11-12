Man Facing Charges After Sexually Abusing Five Year Old

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after forcing a five year old to perform various sexual acts.

According to a criminal complaint, the five year old victim stated that Alexander Hamilton touched him inappropriately and made him perform various sexual acts. The boy told a CPS worker that this happened multiple times.

A trooper attempted to contact Hamilton back in June, but Hamilton left the Mercer County area and was somewhere in Huntington. Hamilton has been charged with first degree sexual abuse.