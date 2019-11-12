Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man Facing Charges After Sexually Abusing Five Year Old
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Man Facing Charges After Sexually Abusing Five Year Old

Yazmin RodriguezBy Nov 12, 2019, 15:44 pm

1
0

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after forcing a five year old to perform various sexual acts.

According to a criminal complaint, the five year old victim stated that Alexander Hamilton touched him inappropriately and made him perform various sexual acts. The boy told a CPS worker that this happened multiple times.

A trooper attempted to contact Hamilton back in June, but Hamilton left the Mercer County area and was somewhere in Huntington. Hamilton has been charged with first degree sexual abuse.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X