Man Drowns At Summersville Lake

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 06, 2019, 13:30 pm

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One man is dead after drowning at Summersville Lake.

On Friday July 5, 2019 at 8:09 PM, rescue crews were dispatched for a possible drowning in the area of Waterfall Cove on Summersville Lake.

Witnesses reported to 911 that a 24 year old male had jumped off of an approximately 52ft cliff into the water and failed to resurface.

Once units arrived on scene, the last seen point of the victim was quickly identified and rescue divers immediately began their search operations. The victim was quickly found by the divers and emergency medical care was performed by EMTs and Paramedics on scene. Tragically, the victim passed away due to his injuries.

WVFD, Summersville Fire Department, Keslers Cross Lanes Fire Department, Jan-Care Ambulance Service, Nicholas County Sheriff Department, West Virginia Natural Resources Police, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Nicholas County Dive Team all responded to the incident.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

