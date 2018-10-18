Man Dies After Mining Accident In Greenbrier County

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia regulators say a coal mine employee has died in a machinery accident.

The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says 33-year-old Roger W. Herndon of Rainelle was struck in the side by a piece of steel auger drill. The accident occurred Wednesday at the Princess Polly Anna and JCT Enterprises surface mine in Greenbrier County. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Herndon was an auger helper at the mine.

State inspectors are investigating.

Herndon is the fourth coal mining death in West Virginia this year. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, eight miners have died nationwide. Two deaths were in Indiana and there was one each in Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued a statement after learning of the death of Herndon,

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken today to learn that West Virginia has lost one of our coal miners. We ask you to join us as we pray for the family, friends and co-workers of Roger W. Herndon of Rainelle.”