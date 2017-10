Advertisement



GREENBRIER CO., (WOAY-TV) – Michael Jason Campbell died Thursday night after after he accidentally fell of a trailer while trimming trees, according to investigators.

His mother, Linda White, says on her Facebook page that Campbell was having a veterans reunion

Campbell was 41-years-old.

He lived on a farm in the Williamsburg area.

After he fell, emergency workers took him to the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, but he died a short time later.

