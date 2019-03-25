Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Detains Burglar At Home While Waiting For Police

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 25, 2019, 11:17 am

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A homeowner detained a man who was breaking into his home while waiting for police to arrive.

On March 24, 2019, deputies responded to a breaking and entering call in the New Richmond Area. 911 advised the officer that the owner of the residence had the suspect detained and was not going to release him until police arrived at the residence. The homeowner said he heard glass breaking around the back side of his house. He then found Franklin Lee Lafferty breaking into a window and attempting to enter the home.

Lafferty was charged with daytime burglary and destruction of property. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.

Yazmin Rodriguez

