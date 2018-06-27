Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Convicted of Killing Couple Sentenced to Two Life Terms

By Jun 27, 2018

MINERAL WELLS, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man convicted of killing a couple in 2017 has been sentenced to two life terms without parole.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports 48-year-old Jeffery Lyle Sampson was sentenced Monday for the slaying of Shawn and Brandy Hardman. He also was sentenced to at least 45 more years in prison for holding his ex-wife against her will. Sampson told the court that mistakes were made by everyone involved.

Sampson was convicted in March of first-degree murder and kidnapping, among other charges.

