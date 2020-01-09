Man convicted of filming infant sexual abuse

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man convicted of filming an infant being sexually abused will likely spend life in prison when he is sentenced next month.

Richard Smith was convicted on all counts against him in Kanawha County Circuit court Wednesday, including 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, news outlets reported. He faces 205 to 775 years in prison at a March sentencing hearing.

Smith and his ex-girlfriend, Roseanna Thompson, were arrested in May 2018 and accused of recording Thompson’s granddaughter being abused three years prior, state police said at the time. The arrests came after troopers were tipped off that Smith had child pornography at his home.

Thompson is set to go to trial in March.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR