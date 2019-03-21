Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Man Convicted In Death of West Virginia Woman Set On Fire
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Man Convicted In Death of West Virginia Woman Set On Fire

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 21, 2019, 04:42 am

1
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- A homeless California man has been convicted in the death of a homeless West Virginia woman whom he lit on fire.

It’s been reported a Kanawha County Circuit Court jury found Carl Tramane Magee III guilty Wednesday of murder by arson. The jury later recommended no mercy, meaning Magee would be ineligible for parole.

Police said the 44 year old woman was asleep on a Charleston porch in July 2017 when Magee poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire. Video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera showed Magee going up to the porch with a gas can and a fire ignition.

Magee also was convicted of burglary for entering another home, taking a shower and using the kitchen to cook food.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X