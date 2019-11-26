Man confesses to Fayette County homeowner to stealing several thousand dollars worth of items

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Nov 26, 2019, 09:44 am

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after stealing several thousand dollars worth of items from a home in Fayette County.

On September 19, 2019, Montgomery Police received a complaint about a burglary at a home on 5th Avenue in Montgomery.  Several thousand dollars worth of items were taken from the home.

During the investigation, Dallas Sizemore of Hugheston, WV was named a suspect.

The victim advised that Sizemore came to him and confessed to him that he was involved and been inside of the suspects home.

Sizemore is charged with burglary and is in South Central Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar, cash-only bond.

