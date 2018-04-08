National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Man climbs crane over Hollywood Blvd.
By Tyler BarkerApr 08, 2018, 22:22 pm
HOLLYWOOD, LA – Authorities are responding to Hollywood where a man has climbed a construction crane some 200 feet above the ground.
The man was on the crane near Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue in Hollywood. He appeared to be draped in an American flag.
An urban search and rescue team was joining firefighters at the scene.
