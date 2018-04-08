Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Man climbs crane over Hollywood Blvd.
National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Man climbs crane over Hollywood Blvd.

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 08, 2018, 22:22 pm

13
0
HOLLYWOOD, LA – Authorities are responding to Hollywood where a man has climbed a construction crane some 200 feet above the ground.

The man was on the crane near Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue in Hollywood. He appeared to be draped in an American flag.

An urban search and rescue team was joining firefighters at the scene.

Comments

comments

Previous PostHawaii governor signs bill legalizing medically assisted suicide
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: