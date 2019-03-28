Man Charged With Sexual Abuse After Meeting A 14-Year-Old For Sex

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Logan County man is in jail facing sexual abuse and sexual assault charges with a 14-year-old.

According to West Virginia State Police, on Thursday, June 7, 2018, a Principal in Monroe County had taken possession of an iPhone 7 belonging to a 14-year-old. The principal advised that several inappropriate text messages were discovered between the minor and the contact David Bradley Vass (aka Dave Vass). The next day, police met with the juvenile and her mother. It was discovered that between Saturday, April 14, 2018, and Wednesday, June 6, 2018, the minor and Dave Vass had been communicating with each other.

Vass had sent nude photographs of himself to the minor, and the minor sent him nude pictures. The minor and Vass met on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at a residence in Bluefield, WV where they had sexual intercourse. Vass met with the minor again at her home in Lindside, where they had sexual intercourse again.

Vass is charged with third-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual abuse, distribution of obscene matter to a minor, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor, and use of minor in filming sexually explicit conduct. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.