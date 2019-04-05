Man Charged With Obstructing An Officer After Resisting Arrest

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested on multiple charges after resisting arrest while his son was in the vehicle.

On April 4, 2019, an officer responded to Bellvue Lane in Beckley after making contact inside a vehicle with a man who had an active warrant. Michael Jeremy Parker had been wanted for a incident where he began to attack a man inside a store on March 30, 2019. He was inside the vehicle insisting on waiting on someone to come take custody of his son, who was also in the vehicle.

At this point, the officer requested assistance. Both officers informed Parker that he was under arrest and would need to exit the vehicle. Officer safety was at a high level not knowing Parker’s intentions or if there were any weapons in the vehicle.

One of the officers removed his baton and extended it, informing Parker again to exit the vehicle. Parker kept the door locked, being defiant even after the officer informed him he would break the window, three different times. The officer continuously struck the window enough to reach in and unlock the door.

Once the door was open, Parker still would not exit the vehicle until officers had to pull him out. Parker continued to struggle and pulled away. Officers had to forcibly place him into hand cuffs.

Parker has been charged with battery, obstructing an officer and intimidating a witness. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000.