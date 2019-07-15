Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Charged With Murder In Death Blamed On Overdose

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jul 15, 2019, 09:27 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man who blamed his wife’s death on an overdose is now charged with killing her.

News outlets report 44-year-old Frank Jay Cantley was arrested this weekend and charged with first-degree murder. A criminal complaint says Cantley called 911 Saturday night and said his wife had overdosed. It says responding authorities found Stephanie Cantley dead on the floor of the couple’s Charleston living room with bruises on her neck that appeared to be from strangulation.

The complaint says Cantley was questioned and later told police that he was mad and killed his wife. Authorities didn’t immediately release details about the death or possible motive. It’s unclear if Cantley has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf. He was being held without bail at a regional jail.

