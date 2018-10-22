Search
Man Charged With Hit And Run Pleads Not Guilty

By Oct 22, 2018, 18:38 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV – Michael Dicker was charged for a hit and run that left a child dead.

Michael Dicker appeared in court today. Dicker was involved in an hit and run incident along route 20 near Littlesburg road in Bluefield. Michael dicker was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death–and obstructing an officer. Dicker appeared in front of Judge Swoop where he plead Not Guilty. The Pre-trial court date for Dicker is set for Nov 29th at 9:30 and his Trial court date is set for Jan 9th at 9:30 am.

