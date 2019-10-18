Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Charged With Fraudulent Scheme After Stealing From Employer

Yazmin RodriguezBy Oct 18, 2019, 16:17 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man has been charged with embezzlement in hopes of being appointed a youth pastor.

According to court documents, Corey McKinney worked at Flat Top Arms where he learned and took over the ordering process for the store. McKinney would order equipment that the store did not sell and take for his personal use. Other employees at the store had witnessed McKinney take items that he did not pay for.

McKinney was also accused of trading and selling items without accounting for them through the register. There were also bows missing from the store, which McKinney handed over. McKinney was working to become a licensed youth pastor, and it was believed he traded items and did not charge these items to help get appointed to the position.

McKinney was fired in September 2019 and is now being charged with fraudulent schemes and embezzlement.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.

