Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man Charged In Ex-Miner’s Death Extradited To West Virginia
CrimeWatch NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Man Charged In Ex-Miner’s Death Extradited To West Virginia

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 10, 2019, 04:01 am

29
0

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man accused in the death of a retired coal miner has been arrested in Kentucky and sent back to his home state.

The Herald-Dispatch reports 33-year-old Ance Matthew Marcum was extradited Friday to a Barboursville jail on charges including negligent homicide. He’s accused of leaving the scene of a May crash on state Route 152 that killed 63-year-old retired miner Jesse Dingess, of Genoa.

Wayne County deputies have said Dingess was riding an ATV when he was hit by a Ford Mustang. The car was later found abandoned. It’s unclear if Marcum was the driver.

Authorities have said local and federal law enforcement agencies found Marcum last week hiding in a closet in Fallsburg, Kentucky. It’s unclear if Marcum has a lawyer.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X