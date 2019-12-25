Man charged after school receives threats on tip line

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler Barker Dec 25, 2019

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in West Virginia say a man has been charged after a Kanawha County school tip line received multiple threats.

News outlets report that Thomas Bass, 22, of South Charleston has been charged with making terroristic threats according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Bass is accused of calling the Kanawha County Schools tip line 14 times on Dec. 16 and 17 warning that someone was going shoot or blow up South Charleston Middle School. Bass also allegedly mentioned an elementary school in one of the calls.

Bass has been booked at South Central Regional Jail as of Tuesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

