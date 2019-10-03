Man charged after allegedly burning down a home in Raleigh County

RHODELL, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after allegedly burning down a house in Raleigh County.

According to the State Fire Marshal, an investigation was requested for a home on Coal City Road in Rhodell on August 26, 2019. Interviews with Dennis Wilson and others from the Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department, the officer learned that Mr. Wilson, an adult female driver, and two juveniles set fire to a structure located at 6114 Tams Highway in Rhodell that occurred a couple weeks prior.

It was later learned that Wilson, the female driver, and two juveniles left the females house on Riffe’s Branch in Rhodells, went to the juvenile’s home in Amigo, got gasoline, and put it in a water bottle. They drove to the home on Tams Highway in Rhodell, where Mr. Wilson got out of the car with the older juvenile.

The older juvenile watched the area while Mr. Wilson went into the home and poured gasoline onto a mattress, and set it on fire. All of them left and returned to the females home. The brother to the older juvenile called 911 and reported the fire.

Wilson is charged with first degree arson and conspiracy, he is being held in SRJ under a 50,000 dollar bond.