Man Attempts to Kill Girlfriend

CASSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a West Virginia man told them he shot his girlfriend in an attempt to kill her.

Richard G. Shahan Jr., 45, is charged with malicious assault. Monongalia County deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim last week at a Cassville home where they found a woman with a bloody nose and a gunshot wound to her right shoulder. She refused to say what happened.

Deputies searched the home and found a blood trail from the home’s front door to a bedroom, where a gun was found on a bed. Shahan initially told authorities that he tried to disarm the woman, but later changed his story.