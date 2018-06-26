Man Attempts to Apply for West Virginia Birth Certificate Using Fake Passport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- A man attempted to apply for a West Virginia birth certificate using a fake passport.

Indian national 20-year-old Mohammed Maaz , also known as Adam Rizk was sentenced Monday, June 26th, 2018 to time served and three years of supervised release, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

“Attempting to obtain or use false personal identification documents is a serious offense,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “In turn, as a matter of national security, my office will take cases like this very serious and prosecute every case to the fullest extent possible.”

In February 2018 Maaz gave the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources a fake Canadian passport.

He was planning to get a U.S. birth certificate to then use to obtain a fake U.S. passport. Maaz was detained and arrested March 5, 2018. He plead guilty on May 24, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Gabriele Wohl handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin.