Man attacks father, steals car, flees police

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Cody Metrick, 34, is in jail after breaking into his father’s business, attacking him, and stealing his car.

On Friday, authorities responded to Metrick Exterminating in reference to a disturbance call. There, they found Metrick’s father lying in the yard. The victim told authorities he saw his son attempting to rob the business, which had been broken into.

Court documents say Metrick demanded money from his father. After the victim refused, Metrick allegedly started a physical altercation, knocking his father to the ground and beating him. After the fight, Metrick allegedly stole his father’s vehicle.

Later that night, authorities spotted the car travelling on Route 19 and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Metrick allegedly fled authorities, reaching speeds above 100 mph, straffling the center line and passing vehicles in a no-pass zone. At one point, authorities say Metrick hit a pedestrian. Police units engaged in multiple pursuits, losing the vehicle multiple times.

On Saturday, police found the vehicle again and engaged in a pursuit. Authorities say Metrick hit multiple mailboxes and a telephone pole before he followed instructions from police to get out of the car with his hands in the air.

Officers say they found an open can of beer and a plastic bag that appeared to contain about one gram of marijuana in the vehicle.

Metrick is facing several charges after the incident, including domestic battery, grand larceny, and possession of a controlled substance. He is at Southern Regional Jail.