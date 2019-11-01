BREAKING NEWS
Man Arrested On Solicitation Of A Minor Charge

Yazmin Rodriguez Nov 01, 2019

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after trying to meet with a 15 year old for sex.

According to court documents, on October 31, 2019, Robert Hayes was on social media when he began conversing with a 15 year old male. During the conversations, Hayes sent inappropriate photos to the minor. He also talked about meeting with the 15 year old and having sex. A meeting location was discussed and Hayes arrived at the location.

Robert Hayes has been charged with soliciting a minor. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond.

