Man Arrested On Sexual Abuse Charges

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after sexually abusing a family member.

Richard Anthony Curl has been arrested on sexual abuse charges stemming from December 2018. According to court documents, a female victim stated that Curl had been sexually abusing her and showing her pornographic videos. A family member of Curl mentioned to police, that he has been accused of sexual abuse in two other states.

Richard Curl has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.

He is currently in South Central Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.